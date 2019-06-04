It's a different kind of match-maker website.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pueblo has connected the city to JustServe.org, which helps people who want to volunteer find organizations in need of help.

“It’s a gift to the community,” said Linda Musso, who maintains the faith-based website. “There are lots of people who want to do volunteer work who don’t know what needs to be done.”

Musso gave a presentation to the Pueblo County commissioners Tuesday to showcase JustServe.org. and help spread the word about it.

The site allows the community and organizations to post volunteer opportunities for free.

“This develops a central place where everyone can go and look for opportunities and they can find something that fits their interest and their time,” Musso said. “The can decide whether they want to work with children, the elderly, the homeless and others. Volunteers are the lifeblood of nonprofit organizations.”

Musso said the LDS Church in Pueblo connected the city to the site, though it has nothing to do with the church.

“It's just a tool for the community. There’s no money involved at any level. I am a volunteer,” Musso said. “The only limitation we have is getting people to know about this amazing opportunity.”

Pueblo County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz said the county would continue to use the website.

Musso said she offers presentations about the website to get more people involved.

“Just imagine if everyone knew about it and if everyone had this easy, simple way to find ways to help. What a uniting and gratifying thing that would be for the community,” Musso said. “There’s nothing but good that can come through this.”

Those wanting to add their organization to the website should email Musso at justservepueblo@yahoo.com.

