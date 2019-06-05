The Picketwire Players’ cast of Mamma Mia was treated to a very special rehearsal Friday evening. Made possible by a generous donation from Picketwire Player and patron Judy Hensley, the cast was able to participate in a vocal workshop by Tanya Perkins.



Perkins has taught voice and musical theatre technique at NYU’s Musical Theatre Conservatory, Perry Mansfield School of the Arts, Swallow Hill and The Academy of the Arts. She was nominated by the Denver Drama Critics Circle for “Best Actress in a Musical” for her role as Mrs. Mister in The Cradle will Rock.



According to her website, “Tanya is a classical-crossover artist whose work spans many different musical styles from Broadway to classical to folk and pop. She has performed across the country in musical theatre, Shakespeare, light opera and concerts. She unexpectedly found teaching when looking for work on her way to NYC. It changed her life; expanded her own understanding of singing technique, styling and performance.



“She was a natural born teacher. She took everything she so effortlessly did on stage and poured it into her teaching. Her career took on a new path as venues wanted her to perform and give coaching seminars. It became a perfect fit when her son arrived. She was able to manage family with shorter performance commitments and throw in recording projects along the way.”



Performance dates for the production of Mamma Mia are July 11-13 and 18-20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Picketwire Center for Performing and Visual Arts. Tickets go on sale online June 24 at picketwireplayers.org.