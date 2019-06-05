Eight arrested locally during Memorial Day campaign

As they typically do with statewide DUI enforcement efforts coordinated on holidays and high-traffic times of the year, law enforcement in Pueblo participated in a Memorial Day enforcement period from May 24 through May 28.

During that stretch, the Pueblo Police Department arrested six DUI drivers and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office apprehended two, according to numbers provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation, which joined efforts with the state patrol and 105 law enforcement agencies across the state for the heightened enforcement effort.

A total of 322 drivers were cited for DUI across the state.

On the heels of that campaign, The Pueblo Chieftain spoke with one of the officers on the traffic unit at the Pueblo Police Department to talk about what goes into DUI enforcement and making arrests.

Cpl. Jimmy Quintana is well-versed in DUI investigations having been in the police department's traffic division for 15 years. He said officers have to be extremely thorough in their investigation and in their documentation to present solid DUI cases in court.

"A lot of officers are afraid of DUI's. They're subject to a lot of scrutiny in the courts," Quintana said. "There is a standardized way of doing things — and if the officer deviates from that even a little, defense attorneys jump on that."

When Quintana first started in the traffic unit, he said it would take him about four hours to complete a DUI from start to finish. That's typical for new officers, he said. Now, he can do them in about two hours.

When doing DUI enforcement, officers drive around looking for bad driving and anyone not following the rules of the road.

"What I'm specifically looking for as far as poor driving are things like weaving or someone failing to maintain lanes. Also excessive speed or too slow of a speed," Quintana said. "Then you'll have people who forget to turn headlights on, or people who will turn from a wrong lane to make a turn.

"We're just looking for any kind of traffic violation. Most of the DUI drivers I've dealt with, their dexterity is impaired, so it takes a second for them to realize they're crossing a center line of a lane or crossing into oncoming traffic. You really have to be at the right place at the right time, though, to find DUI drivers. A lot of DUI's we get is where a crash has already happened."

When an officer observes a driver weaving or traffic rules being violated, they pull over the driver and start asking questions, observing their eyes and speech while they answer — as well as their dexterity — when they have to hand over their license.

If an officer suspects the person is intoxicated, the driver is asked to perform voluntary roadside maneuvers, which includes a horizontal gaze test where the officer looks at the involuntary jerking of someone's eye when it gazes to the side. The jerking becomes exaggerated by alcohol consumption. The other two test that are administered are a walk and turn test and a one-leg stand where the person has to count to a certain number. A breath testing device also is used as part of the roadside test to confirm the presence of alcohol.

The tests that are administered are standardized across the country and determined to be the most fair in terms of the ability of a sober person completing them successfully.

If someone refuses to do the roadside tests, police still can arrest them on suspicion of DUI based on what has been observed by the officer up to that point.

"For the most part, people will do the tests," Quintana said. "The ones I've found who haven't are people with prior DUI's —especially since the law has changed to where a fourth DUI is now a felony."

Once someone is arrested on suspicion of DUI, they are offered the chance to take a breath or blood test to determine the level of their intoxication. If that is refused, which can result in sanctions against a person's license, the case the police present in court has to rely on an intricately detailed report of what the officer observed from before the driver was stopped to the point they were apprehended.

Most people consent to either blood or breath testing, Quintana said.

Body cameras that Pueblo police officers have been wearing since 2014 have proven to be beneficial in presenting DUI cases in court, since a jury can now see exactly what officers were observing when they arrested a DUI suspect.

There isn't any specific time or area of the city where DUIs are most prevalent, Quintana said.

"I've had DUI's as soon as 7 a.m. all the way to any hour of the day," Quintana said. "There are people who work graveyards who when it's mourning it's really their night. It's not unusual to see people drinking at 7 a.m. Then you get leftovers from the night before; the people who think they're OK to drive from the night before."

In his time in the traffic division, Quintana has seen the horrible consequences drinking and driving can have.

Though he has investigated several fatal accidents involving alcohol, the most jarring one he's seen was in April 2012 when three teenage girls from Alamosa were killed by a drunk driver in a high-speed crash at the corner of the Pueblo Boulevard and Northern Avenue intersection.

"That's one of the most tragic things I've seen," Quintana said.

Quintana made it clear that police are always looking for drunk drivers and arrest anyone they see presenting a danger to motorists.

"DUI's aren't specific to a certain demographic of people. I've had everything from blue-collar workers to professionals," he said. "If you choose to drink and drive and get behind the wheel, we don't care who you are or what you do. Nothing puts you above the law at that point to put other people in danger. Our families are out there driving. I have teenage daughters. There are kids driving. There are a ton of options out there, like cabs, Uber, Lyft and buses. There's no excuse or reason for it."

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: @RyanS_Chieftain