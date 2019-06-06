Cancer survivors, friends and supporters are invited to gather Saturday evening for the 3rd annual Arkansas Valley Community Cancer Walk, scheduled to take place at La Junta High School Commons Area and football field. The theme for this year's event is "Let's Throw Cancer Overboard."

The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. June 8 and continue until the early morning hours on June 9.

Anyone and everyone is invited to participate in the Cancer Walk. Teams are welcome, or you can join a team that's already formed. Team registration fee is $20.

There is no fundraising requirement for the teams, but a suggestion is to raise $100 per team member.

For more information or to register, contact Carrie Holm at 720-454-6289, Brandy Holm at 720-557-1413, or Glen Parker at 719-940-9222.

Activities include a survivor dinner and silent auction in the commons area, a survivors victory lap, a helicopter landing, zumba demonstration, luminaria lighting ceremony, a Koshare performance and all-night karaoke and DJ music, plus a pie-eating contest.



Registration for the survivor dinner is at 5 p.m the day of the event or during the week at the La Junta Chamber of Commerce. All cancer survivors and one caretaker can participate for free, but other friends and family members can also participate at a cost of $5.

Contributions for the silent auction are still being accepted by Susan Fisher at the La Junta Chamber of Commerce, 110 Santa Fe Ave.

Vendors may pick up an application at the La Junta Chamber of Commerce office.



The parade marshal for the victory lap is 10-year-old Draiden Valencia, leukemia survivor. The parade starts at 7 p.m. at the La Junta High School Football Field, and the public is welcome to attend.



At 7:30 p.m., the Care Connect Helicopter will land. At 8 p.m. a zumba performance is scheduled at the field, and at 9 p.m. the luminarias ceremony will take place.

Loved ones can be honored with the purchase of a luminaria (available now and through the day of the event), which are available at the price of $5 each. Luminaria Chairpersons are Brandy Holm (720-57-1413), Kassandra Hare (248-0441), Carrie Holm (720-454-6289) and Bonita Medina (980-0997).

At 10 p.m., the Koshare Dancers are scheduled to perform.

Throughout the evening, DJ Rivas will be furnishing music, between acts and after the ceremony.

Games will be available throughout the night, along with a Bounce House furnished by Our Lady of Guadalulpe/St. Patrick Catholic Parish.

A pie-eating contest is planned, with the time yet to be announced.



AV Cancer Support Group wishes to thanks Pepsi for furnishing Pepsi products and water, and sponsors Ryan Medical, Valley Wide Clinic, Ordway Pharmacy, Walter Excavations and many private donors.

