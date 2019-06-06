The Las Animas Lady Trojans are hosting a girls’ camp this summer, and it is already underway.

The camp will involve two hours of basketball action.

The first hour will focus on skill development, and the second hour will be controlled scrimmage.

This camp is for girls in grades 7-12 for the 2019-20 school year.

The first session began Monday and ends today.

Another session will take place from 5 -7 p.m. Monday through June 13 at the Las Animas High School gymnasium.

There is no charge to participate in the camp, and drop-ins are welcome.