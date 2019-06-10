CANON CITY — Big water has returned to the Arkansas River, triggering high water level advisories in three areas. But with 152-miles of river in the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, there still are plenty of places to go whitewater rafting.

High water advisories are in place in Pine Creek and The Numbers, both located between Granite and Buena Vista, as well as the Royal Gorge section of the river just west of Canon City. The advisories mean commercial rafters are voluntarily avoiding those sections of the river because water levels are considered dangerous.

For example, in the gorge, that cutoff level is 3,200 cubic feet per second. The river initially exceeded that level Saturday at the Parkdale gauge when it hit 3,220, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. By Sunday, the level was 3,720; and on Monday, the level was pushing 4,000 cubic feet per second.

“I talked to the Board of Reclamation Sunday and the cool weather Sunday helped, but there is still an awful lot of snow up top. They said they are going to have to release additional water from Twin and Turquoise Reservoirs this week and then they should be able to hold steady,” said Rob White, who manages the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area on behalf of Colorado State Parks.

The Arkansas Headwaters offers access to water ranging from Class II (moderate) rapids to Class V (extremely difficult) rapids so when the water levels exceed the safety cutoffs in some sections, outfitters move their guests into different sections. That means boaters are taking on Browns Canyon north of Salida and the Big Horn Sheep Canyon west of Canon City where high water is ensuring there are still plenty of thrills.

A very wet winter means increased snowmelt, and consequently much more water dumped into the Arkansas River over a relatively short time.

“We advise they avoid those three areas, but there is still plenty of river to raft and have a good time,” White explained.

For details on water levels, log onto https://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/Parks/ArkansasHeadwatersRecreationArea.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps