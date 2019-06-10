Connor Voss, valedictorian of the Rye High School Class of 2019, was Pueblo County's lone recipient of the prestigious Boettcher Scholarship.

This year, 42 Colorado scholars — out of a pool of 1,500 — were awarded the "full ride" endowment to any in-state college.

"Boettcher Scholars are selected for their academic achievement, outstanding character and service, and leadership in their schools and communities," said Katie Kramer, president and CEO of the Boettcher Foundation. "The scholarship is an investment in our state's future game-changers. It not only recognizes their past achievements but also their future impact on the state."

Voss' scholarship includes virtually all expenses to Colorado School of Mines, where he plans to study mechanical engineering: full tuition, fees, a book allowance and an annual stipend for living expenses.

"The Boettcher Foundation's scholarship selection process is competitive and rigorous," said Tiffany Anderson, director of the scholarship program. "Connor really stood out with his commitment both in and out of the classroom. We're proud to have him representing the Boettcher community and we look forward to seeing how his future leadership positively impacts the state."

Leaving Rye with a 4.33 GPA, Voss said he most enjoyed math and science classes at the Pueblo County School District 70 high school.

"The AP Physics class I took this year was possibly my all time favorite due to the mixture of conceptual and mathematical problem solving skills it requires," he said.

An extracurricular standout, Voss served as vice president of FFA and president of both National Honor Society and student body.

"I also competed in shooting sports (shotgun) in 4H and took second at state in sporting clays in 2018. I played basketball one year and competed in track for three years," Voss added.

Within his graduating class, Voss said at least five other students were deserving of the Boettcher Scholarship. "But I believe my commitment to education, extracurricular activities and community service helped in receiving the scholarship," he said.

"I feel Rye has prepared me for the future. The academic programs and the inspiration from the excellent teachers to go above and beyond normal academic requirements, encouraging me to take AP classes on my own, which I did twice this year (AP World History and AP Government)."





