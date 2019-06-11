A maroon 1997 Honda Accord valued at $1,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 1000 block of Ruppel Street. The owner told police the vehicle's only set of keys are in his possession.

The Honda had been reported stolen on a previous occasion.

Also on Monday, a gold 1996 Honda Accord valued at $1,000 went missing from the area of 17th Street and Grand Avenue.

On Sunday, a silver 2006 Chevy pickup valued at $20,000 was reported stolen from a parking lot in the 4100 block of North Freeway.

Burglary

A Denver man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary Tuesday after he was observed breaking into a garage in the 1500 block of Watts Place and removing a camera and tools.

In addition to the burglary count, DJ Poquiz, 33, is facing charges of first-degree criminal trespass and influencing a public servant. He also had an outstanding fugitive of justice warrant. He was booked into Pueblo County jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Criminal mischief

On Monday, a resident of the 600 block of Linda Vista Avenue told police that her backyard underground pool swimming pool had been vandalized.

Multiple tears on the interior liner of the pool have rendered it useless, with a damage estimate of $5,600 listed in the report.

Theft from auto

A 2016 International parked at a motel in the 4200 block of North Elizabeth Street was illegally entered Monday, and more than $1,200 in items stolen, including a pressure washer, a chainsaw and sheet sets.

Arrests

Gabrial A. Garcia, 30, of the 2000 block of Grand Avenue, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Cesario Gonzales, 42, of the 100 block of North La Crosse Avenue, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass and booked into jail in lieu of $3,000 bail.

Andrea L. Medina, 36, of the 2600 block of Sitter Place, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass and booked into jail in lieu of $3,000 bail.

Erick J. Blake, 36, of Nebraska, was arrested Tuesday on four contempt of court warrants, two of which are felonious in nature, and booked into jail in lieu of $60,000 total bail.

Jonathon P. Tillotson, 27, of Anita Street, was arrested Monday on a warrant for stalking-causing emotional distress and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

John R. Archuleta, 30, of Van Buren Street, was arrested Monday on a warrant for second-degree assault-serious injury and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Selena J. Saiz, 39, of Wheatridge Drive, was arrested Monday on a warrant for possession of a schedule II controlled substance and booked into jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Eugene Chavez, 28, no specified address, was arrested Monday on a warrant for second-degree assault-serious injury and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

