Board closer to deciding whether question will go on November ballot

With the conclusion of four community engagement forums, and with completed mail surveys starting to return, the question of whether the Pueblo City Schools (D60) board of education would place a bond question on the November ballot is one step closer to being answered.

On the heels of the survey designed to gauge interest in two $300 million bond options — the district and MOA Architects hosted forums at the district's four high schools to gain additional feedback.

The assemblies, which allowed for public comment and questions, each attracted about 30 to 50 stakeholders.

"Those who participated were engaged and interested," said Jack Mousseau, a representative of MOA Architects. "We did a short presentation at each high school but mostly spent the time on questions and answers, to get feedback and address concerns people have.

"There's a lot of passion in the community on the options. And nothing is finalized at this point."

Currently on the table are two proposals, both requiring bonds in excess of $300 million.

One would see D60 remain a four-high school district — albeit with new buildings to replace East and Centennial — with the other paring the district down to two new high schools. In that scenario, East, Centennial and South would be demolished, with Central repurposed.

Along with priority upgrades to a host of elementary and middle schools, both proposals come with a Downtown aquatic center and a centralized production kitchen.

As witnessed by the wealth of commentary and questions presented during the South High School forum, there remain a host of concerns centered around the proposals as well as the district's facilities in general.

One participant asked why Centennial, the newest of the district's high schools, is a candidate for replacement. In response, Mousseau said the poor quality of the soil on which the North Side school was constructed has led to the "building tearing itself apart." Additionally, two rooftop air handler units recently failed, leaving the district with a bill in excess of $500,000.

"It is not feasible to maintain buildings that are 50 or more years older," Mousseau said, adding that underutilization of structures is another pressing issue.

"South doesn't look like it's falling apart," a stakeholder responded. "And there are worse problems than buildings being underutilized: We should be repairing buildings rather than tearing them down."

To that point, the stakeholder was advised that the cost to renovate is higher than to build anew.

(On a related note, the D60 board recently approved $12,000 for a structural engineering assessment update of Centennial and East to ensure safe occupancy for the next one to two years.)

If new buildings are in fact constructed with taxpayer funds, it was suggested that the district "clean house" as far as maintenance and facilities personnel, with the commenter placing fault for the failing buildings on those crews.

Mousseau did not agree, pointing out that district personnel have done wonders in keeping the facilities operational despite a succession of issues and dilemmas. Age, he declared, is the true culprit.

The gallery was assured that if taxpayers approve a bond question, the monies collected will be supervised by an oversight committee, with the public informed not only of where the dollars will be spent but who has been contracted to perform the work.

Echoing a concern that has popped up during previous discussions, a stakeholder said the process is moving along in a "rushed, rapid pace," cautioning Mousseau and the D60 board members and leaders in attendance, "I don't feel great getting behind either current option."

Also presented was a request for a "second opinion" on the figures as presented in MOA Architects' master plan and facilities assessment.

Rather than being a lone set of projections, the stakeholder was informed that the numbers were previously confirmed on three separate occasions: twice by the Colorado Department of Education and once by Wold Architects.

Although school closures are a part of the two proposals, Mousseau suggested that even more schools could be shuttered if a bond doesn't pass. To its credit, however, the district has not used that fact as a "scare tactic."

Also brought to light was a persistent rumor that the district has spent a princely sum to "remodel" the lower floor of the administration building, complete with a gym and coffee bar, as some have suggested.

"If the district doesn't have money for maintenance, how does it have the money for that?," Mousseau was asked.

After Mousseau clarified that a lack of money for capital construction, rather than maintenance, is the most pressing issue, Dalton Sprouse, D60's communications director, put to rest the remodel hearsay by declaring no such upgrade has been made. Rather, a space that formerly housed the Exceptional Student Services offices was repurposed to serve as a site for professional development.

Together with donated furnishings, the space is home to a less-than-dependable vending machine, and little more.

The Pueblo Education Association is endorsing the four-high school option, according to Suzanne Ethredge, president of the teachers union.

"We are supporting the four-school model because when I surveyed our teachers, 65 percent of those who responded want it," Ethredge said. "The second reason is what we've said all along: We would support the model that the community wanted, and this seems to be the four-high school model.

"Also, research is starting to point to the fact that smaller schools are better for students, in terms of connections and belonging. Last, but not least, the two high school model still seems fuzzy at best, in terms of school location and costs of things like moving to 5A sports."

Ethredge believes, however, that the board and district favor the two-high school model.

"I think the district is pushing that because it's easier to consolidate programs and cut employees," she said.

It's the hope of district officials that all completed mail surveys will be returned by June 24, with the results of that poll, as well as a 400-resident telephone survey, expected be revealed during the board's June 25 regular meeting.

It's anticipated that sometime in July, the board will make its decision on whether to place a bond question — and if so, for what option — before voters in November.

