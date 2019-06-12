Curt and Susan Russell on Tuesday announced the pending sale of their business, WW Feed & Supply LLC, to local families headed by employees Ryan Davis and Robby Froman. The sale will close in July.

Since 2000, the Russells have owned, operated and expanded WW Feed & Supply.

Davis and Froman have been key employees of the business and will be principals in the new ownership.

Davis, a native of Las Animas, earned his associate’s and bachelor’s degrees from Northeastern Junior College and Oklahoma Panhandle State University, respectively. He has experience in the feedlot industry, including serving as manager of Ribeye Feeders at Rocky Ford.

Davis joined WW Feed as operations/compliance manager in 2016. He has since added balancing rations, artificial insemination (AI) and serving as a CDL-A back-up semi driver to his skill set. Davis and his 9-year-old son, Frank, raise 4-H show pigs.

Froman wears several hats at WW Feed, including CDL-A semi driver, mechanic, AI tech and dispatcher. A native of Ordway who grew up helping on the family cattle ranch, Froman worked as a service tech at Miguel Dairy and mechanic at Chad’s Truck Repair, both in Texas, and managed a purebred Angus Ranch in Wyoming before returning to Colorado in 2016 to join WW Feed & Supply.

Froman and his wife, Marline, have two children, Peyton and Tylyn, who are active in 4-H beef and horse projects, plus school sports and activities.

The Russell family is pleased to have top employees interested in stepping forward. During their almost 20 years at WW Feed, they went from one employee to 10 and added an entire fleet of trucks and trailers to handle bag and bulk grain, custom mixes, cubes, liquid feed and cattle. They upgraded the facilities and added structures to house the increased volume of products.

For merchandise, they added a tack room, remodeled the showroom, added Mix 30 liquid feed, became equipment dealers for Arrowquip, Powder River, Giant Rubber Tire Tanks, T&S Trip Hoppers, and grew sales to being named one of ADM Animal Nutrition’s top feed dealers nationwide.

The Russells also added an AI service through Select Sires MidAmerica, and for a 15-year period they served as the official feed and bedding concessionaire at the Colorado State Fair and off-season horse and livestock shows. More details about the Russells, and other owners since 1947, are found on the “About Us” page at WWFeed.com.

With both sons grown, Curt and Susan Russell will focus on their Simmental seedstock operation, Reflected R Ranch near Sugar City, while offering transitional assistance to Davis and Froman.