Thursday

10u girls' league

Fowler at La Junta (at Tippy) (2), 5:30 p.m.

T-ball

At Veterans Park

A's vs. Rays, 5 p.m.

Yankees vs. Tigers, 6 p.m.

Dodgers vs. Giants, 7 p.m.

Friday

12u/13u boys' league

Fowler at Rocky Ford 2, 6 p.m.

Rocky Ford 1 at Crowley County, 6 p.m.

Swink at Las Animas, 6:30 p.m.

Coach pitch

Cheraw at Fowler 2, 5 p.m.

Lewis Bolt Cardinals at Tri-County GM Twins (at Little Potter), 5:30 p.m.

Morgan and Sons A's at Crowley County 1, 5:30 p.m.

Crowley County 2 at Swink, 6 p.m.

Fowler 1 at Las Animas, 7 p.m.

Wallace Oil Red Sox at Vanhook Marlins (at Little Potter), 7 p.m.

Saturday

No games scheduled

Sunday

No games scheduled

Monday

12u/13u boys' league

La Junta at Swink, 6 p.m.

Las Animas at Fowler, 6:30 p.m.

Crowley County at Rocky Ford 1, 8 p.m.

10u boys' league

Fowler 2 at Rocky Ford 1, 5 p.m.

Fowler 1 at Crowley County, 5:30 p.m.

La Junta 1 at La Junta 2 (at Tippy), 5:30 p.m.

Las Animas at Rocky Ford 2, 6:30 p.m.

Swink at La Junta 3 (at Tippy), 7 p.m.

Coach pitch

Crowley County 1 at Fowler 1, 5 p.m.

Cheraw at Lewis Bolt Cardinals (at Veterans Park), 5:30 p.m.

Swink at Morgan and Sons A's (at Little Potter), 5:30 p.m.

Fowler 2 at Crowley County 2, 6:30 p.m.

Wallace Oil Red Sox at Las Animas, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-County GM Twins at Vanhook Marlins (at Little Potter), 7 p.m.

Tuesday

12u girls' league

La Junta at Fowler (2), 5 p.m.

10u girls' league

Turbos at La Junta (at Tippy) (20, 5:30 p.m.

T-ball

At Veterans Park

Rays vs. Angels, 5 p.m.

Tigers vs. Pirates, 6 p.m.

Giants vs. A's, 7 p.m.