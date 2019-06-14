Otero Junior College shortstop Arianna Cordova was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association's Division 1 All-America team on Monday. The All-America teams are posted on the njcaa.org website.

Cordova was named to the first team as an infielder.

She led the Lady Rattlers in batting with a .569 average and was also the national leader in that category.

Cordova also led OJC in home runs with 19, runs batted in with 73, hits with 82, runs with 78, doubles with 25, and slugging average at 1.153.

Cordova was second on the team in stolen bases with 34. She was caught stealing only twice.

She also struck out only twice in 144 at-bats. She also received 13 walks, which co-led the team, and she was hit by a pitch 11 times, which also led the team.

Cordova also had one triple.

She also had a .919 fielding average.

Cordova was the only softball player from the NJCAA Region IX to be named an All-America.

She was also the only OJC athlete in any sport to earn All-America in any sport this academic year.

Otero had an overall record of 32 wins and 16 losses this season. The Lady Rattlers went 19-11 in Region IX play, which was good for a second-place finish.

OJC had the second-best team batting average in the nation at .417. That trailed only Clarendon (Texas) College, which had a .458 team batting average.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com