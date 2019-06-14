The John W. Rawlings Heritage Center and Museum hosted a tea party Sunday afternoon to kick off its summer exhibit of hats and photography.

Two dozen people enjoyed wearing hats, dressing up for the occasion and viewing the amazing exhibit. They were served delicious refreshments and received door prizes sponsored by Val-U-Med Health Mart, Dairy Queen, Monday’s, Pat Bertram and Joan Kinsley.

Everyone introduced themselves and their costumes, and Tracey Johnston was voted the costume winner with JoAnne Miller coming in second.

Joan Kinsley presented her hat collection, which includes a fabulous display of more than 100 hats and photographs of Bent County residents, and Joan’s mother, Betty Arfsten Burns, in her hats.

Kinsley looked very beautiful wearing one of her mother’s dresses and hat.

Linda Lightcap and Kathleen Tomlin presented the entertainment, explaining and demonstrating ways women used to use fans, which have been around for 5,000 years, and what each motion meant.

Bent County Art Guild had a photo booth and all those attending were able to take home a picture of themselves in a hat.

Tom Pointon’s photos are featured with over 800 photos of Bent County residents. Pointon is an excellent photographer and the pictures are very enjoyable.

Come and see the exhibit, which will continue through Labor Day weekend.

One of JoAnne Miller’s homemade quilts called, “Flying High,” will be given away in September with chances available for purchase all summer. Thanks to all who made this event possible.

Our hours are Tuesday 9 a.m. to 4p.m. Tuesday, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 12 - 4 p.m. Saturday. Call 456-6066 for more information.