The Bent County Community Center Summer Festival on Saturday was the second event of its kind and it featured everything from carnival games to bounce houses.

All of the proceeds will go to support the summer kids’ program, which began Monday and will continue through July 19.

The kids program runs from 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays through Fridays. Activities include music, arts and crafts, computer access and field trips.

Kids in kindergarten through 12th grade are welcome to take part.

Saturday’s event was a way for the program to show off some of its activities.

Inside the community center, carnival games were aplenty; there even was a virtual reality and hunting simulator that people could try out. Outside, a myriad of different bounce castles were set up for kids to enjoy. The outside area also hosted different booths stemming from a booth to buy Tupperware to a booth where people could learn more about Valley-Wide Health.

Nine-year-old Zeke Melendez said “everything” at Saturday’s event was his favorite thing about the festival. Events like this don’t happen around the community consistently. Zeke’s mother, Rachael Aragon, said: “I just like to see him have fun because there’s not much to do around here besides the swimming."

The plan is to have two events like the one that took place on Saturday every year, which is what Bent County Community Center Director Robert Arguello has budgeted for.

In the future, however, Arguello said he would like to host such festivals like the one Saturday very season, meaning in the future there could be a fall, winter, spring and summer festival available to Bent County residents.

The summer festival event wouldn’t have been possible without the success of the fall festival. Arguello labeled that event as phase one of the four phase plan that will result in one each season, which could happen in a couple of years from now. Last Saturday's event performed significantly better than he originally thought.