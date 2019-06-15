Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is expected to announce the location selected to move most of the employees of the USDA Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture on Thursday, a USDA spokesperson confirmed today.



The announcement will be in the form of an “advisory,” the spokesperson said. Perdue has said he will brief ERS and NIFA staff earlier, Politico reported.



The three top locations under consideration are Kansas City, the Research Triangle Park area of North Carolina and the Purdue University area of Indiana.



Employees in both ERS and NIFA have voted to unionize in an attempt to stop the moves. The House version of the 2020 Agriculture appropriations bill contains provisions to stop the moves, but the full House has not voted on the measure and the Senate has not considered the matter.



Key stockholder groups have opposed both the moves and the plan to place ERS under the Office of the Chief Economist, which reports to the secretary.