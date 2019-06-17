A graveside memorial service for Dolores Wilson will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Rocky Ford Cemetery with Pastor Steve Hicks officiating. Per Dolores’ request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.

Dolores (Avants) Wilson passed away on June 13, 2019, in La Junta, Colo., at the age of 90. She was born during the Great Depression, on , in Weatherford, Okla., to Berl and Hazel (Wyatt) Avants.

Dolores worked for many years as a secretary at several governmental agencies. She enjoyed reading and embroidery. Dolores was a member of NARFE.

Dolores is survived by her daughters, Janis (Gordon) Nehls and Sandra (Doug) Banister, all of Las Animas, Colo.; sister, Mary Bernice Harris, of San Antonio, Texas; grandson, Kenneth Nehls, of Las Animas, Colo.; and two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Elwood; sisters, Eleanor and Patricia; and two grandchildren, Buck Banister and Shawna Nehls.

