This article has been updated to reflect information from Otero County Sheriff's Office.

Thunderstorm activity is possible around La Junta and Las Animas this afternoon, according to National Weather Service Pueblo Meteorologist Klint Skelly.



Potential storms are expected to reach the La Junta area some time during the 4 p.m. hour and extend east toward Las Animas.



Skelly couldn't guarantee that storms would hit La Junta directly, but he did warn that storms that will form later in the afternoon are likely to produce one-inch hailstones and 60 mph winds with the potential for stronger gusts.



"It's looking like just another thunderstorm day for the eastern plains," said Skelly.



Yesterday, portions of Otero and Bent Counties were placed under flash flood warnings. Skelly said that was due to the thunderstorms traveling across the plains yesterday afternoon becoming stagnant, which indicates that more of their precipitation was dumped across a smaller area.



The weather service is monitoring areas prone to flash flooding, but Skelly indicated the storms would likely move too quickly for flooding to be a major concern.

Otero County Sheriff's Office said in a post on its Facebook news page that minor flooding had been observed along the Arkansas River near La Junta.

"As of ... 10:30 a.m. the gauge height at La Junta was 10.39 feet at 1870 cfs," said OCSO in the post. "... With the increased flow rate and depth, please stay out of the River for your own safety."

NWS Pueblo Meteorologist Randy Gray told the newspaper that the La Junta Airport measured 0.08 inches of precipitation from yesterday's thunderstorms.

Reports from gauges about eight miles east of Las Animas indicated the region received about 0.78 inches of precipitation from yesterday's storms, while McClave received about 0.70 inches, Gray said.

