Rangers at Lake Pueblo State Park recovered a body around dawn Tuesday after an all-night search was triggered when an empty boat was found adrift in a cove on the north shore Monday afternoon.

The body, discovered in about 40 feet of water, was immediately turned over to the Pueblo County coroner. On Tuesday morning, the victim was identified as David Bothel, 73, of Colorado Springs.



A search-and-rescue operation was initiated at 3:25 p.m. Monday, minutes after three witnesses called 911 to report that an empty boat was adrift in No Name Cove. About 20 minutes earlier, the witnesses saw the same boat piloted by an older man who was fishing alone.



Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff began searching on land and in the water. Severe weather interrupted rescue efforts until around 7 p.m., when they resumed and continued throughout the night.



Using sonar equipment, four Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers searched in two boats until they made a discovery. The body was recovered using a CPW Remote Operated Vehicle.

Monique Mullis, manager of Lake Pueblo State Park, said Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers spent two days last week training at Lake Pueblo with the new ROV equipment.

“We offer our condolences to the family of this person,” said Mullis. “And I appreciate the efforts of our rangers who were determined to search until they made a rescue or recovery. Sadly, it ended in a recovery operation.”



