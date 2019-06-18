The Colorado State Patrol on Tuesday released the following information about a crash that occurred in Otero County on June 7.

According to the CSP, on that date a two-car crash occurred at about 10:42 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 50 and County Road 19, just west of Rocky Ford.

A 2019 Kia sedan, driven by 55-year-old Sherri Haas Smith, of Pueblo, and a 2010 Toyota pick-up, driven by 62-year-old Walter Kinzer of Ordway, were involved.

The Kia was traveling south on County Road 19 when it failed to yield the right of way to the Toyota, which was oncoming in the westbound lane. The two vehicles collided, and the Kia rotated clockwise several times. The Kia came to rest in the intersection, on its wheels and facing southeast.

The Toyota traveled off the left side of the road and struck a fence belonging to Rustler's Implement. It came to rest on its wheels, facing southwest.

Both vehicles sustained significant front end damage.

Haas-Smith and Kinzer were injured and transported to Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center.

Also injured in the crash were Andrew Deason, 33, a passenger in the Kia, and Arthur Montanez, 47, a passenger in the Toyota. Deason and Montanez were also transported to AVRMC for treatment of injuries.

The medical status of the drivers and their passengers is unknown at this time.

According to CSP, both drivers and their occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Drugs and alcohol are not being considered as factors in the crash.

The CSP reminds all drivers to look twice when coming to another roadway and ensure you are clear of all oncoming traffic before proceeding safely. Also, remember to buckle up: Seatbelts save lives.

