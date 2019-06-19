The city of Pueblo's wastewater division recently received a national award for its compliance with state regulation for five consecutive years.

Department Director Nancy Keller was informed late in May that the James R. DiIorio Water Reclamation Facility has earned its first Platinum Peak Performance Award from the National Clean Water Association.

The award recognizes five years of 100 percent compliance with Colorado discharge permit regulations, according to Debra Hill, the city's public information officer.

Hill said it's a major honor for the department when even a minor infraction of standards can mean thousands of dollars a day in fines.

The department has won eight Gold Performance awards in the past, but this was the first time it won the platinum level award.

"I'm so proud of my staff working hard to make sure we're always in compliance," Keller said recently at a lunch put on to celebrate the accomplishment.

The wastewater division has about 60 employees, and 25 of which are directly responsible for this award, according to Hill.

The award will be presented on July 18 in Milwaukee, Wis., during the NACWA's national conference.

The city's wastewater division collects and reclaims waste water in a matter that is protective of public health and environment. That's accomplished by collecting sanitary sewage from residences, businesses, and industries; conveying sewage to the wastewater treatment facility safely and efficiently; treating sewage levels specified by federal and state law; and disposing of residual materials in compliance with legal requirements.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanS_Chieftain