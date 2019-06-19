Elizabeth C. Cox (nee Simon), 93 passed on June 11, 2019 in Sacramento, Calif.. Born in Saar-brucken, Germany, Oct. 13, 1926. Beloved wife of almost 50 years to Harry O. Cox who preceded her in death Jan. 26, 1998. Beloved mother of Michael P. Cox (spouse, Michael Jeffries), William B. Cox (spouse, Angela Cox) and Richard B. Cox (spouse, Dorinda Cox); beloved grandmother to Devon and Antonia Cox; beloved aunt to Thomas Powell (spouse, Marlene Powell) and Christian Brach. Preceded in death by parents, Christian and Anna Simon; sisters Erika Brach and Marie Louise Powell. A resident of Pueblo for 32 years. An active member of the Pueblo German-American club for many years and employee of the Pueblo Holiday Inn as the accounts payable manager. Active member of St. Pius X parish for 32 years. Mass of Christian Resurrection to be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3130 Morris Ave, Pueblo, with graveside to follow immediately afterwards at Imperial Memorial Gardens, 5450 Highway 78 West, Pueblo. Reception at Imperial Memorial Gardens following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice in her memory.