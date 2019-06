Clifford Leon Dikeman, 78, left this world to fly with the angels May 30, 2019. He will be laid to rest at Pikes Peak National Cemetery with full military honors. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22 at Broadway Christian Church, 206 Broadway, Pueblo, Colo. Please see his full obituary online at www.evergreenfuneralhome.org