The Pueblo West Cyclone’s new band director is taking over on familiar turf having been tapped to replace the high school’s long-time fixture in the instrumental music department.

George Hammersmith, who is known to students at the high school already as the band’s brass technician and assistant director, is replacing Pat Smith who retired in May.

“I’ve got some big shoes to fill, but the kids already know me,” Hammersmith said. “The biggest component will be to continue the good legacy that Pat Smith left behind.”

The two music lovers first worked side by side when Hammersmith was student teacher for Smith in 2012, the year he graduated from CSU-Pueblo with a music education degree. Hammersmith went on to obtain a masters degree from Adams State University in 2017.

Hammersmith has spent the last six years as director of music at Skyview Middle School.

“I will miss my Skyview kids, but some of the kids I had in my classes will be at Pueblo West High School,” he said.

Hammersmith started his musical journey growing up in Westcliffe. He was in fifth grade when he started band, but it wasn’t until he got into high school that the spark was ignited and he realized he wanted to be a teacher.

“I played all the woodwinds, brass and string instruments. I was always in the band room every day,” he said.

He graduated from the Custer County School in 2007 having attended kindergarten through his senior year there.

The move to Pueblo West was easy for him to make because of its small town feel.

“Pueblo West still has the nice hometown feeling,” Hammersmith said. “When they offered the job I really didn’t hesitate - it is a good career move.”

The music lover will continue to serve as band director for the Pueblo West Community Band which conveniently rehearses at the high school. The community band and jazz band will perform at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. June 29 at the chamber’s SummerFest celebration at Civic Center Park behind the Pueblo West Library off Joe Martinez.

Then just two days later, Hammersmith will roll up his sleeves and start work with the Cyclone Marching Band on July 1.

