Funeral services were held Saturday, June 15, 2019, for Ron Grinstead, with Rev. Nathan Gumke officiating. Ronald Earl Grinstead was born on Dec. 29, 1957, in Pueblo, Colo., to Richard Earl Grinstead and Donna (Kesterson) Grinstead. He was called home to Heaven on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Las Animas, after a long battle with emphysema.



He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Grinstead, and his father-in-law, Gerald Wayne Tyler, Sr.



He is survived by his wife, Anne of the family home in Las Animas; his mother, Donna Grinstead; sister Tammie (Troy) Nelson, Sons Charles (Maria) Grinstead, Richard Bear Grinstead, and John Ellis Grinstead; Grandchildren Emily Grace Grinstead, and Ethan Gabriel Grinstead; mother-in-law Nancy Tyler; sisters-in-law Kim (David) Pearson and Kelly Tyler; nephews Brandon (Lacy) McCuistion, Bryant (Shelby) McCuistion, Zachary (Klarissa) Tyler, Ethan Lofing, Grayson Ames, Jesse (Clay) Pearson, Matthew Pearson and Samuel Pearson; nieces Britnee McCuistion, Amanda Martinez and Paige Poulignot; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces and nephews.



Ron attended school in Fowler, Colo., from kindergarten to the completion of his senior year in 1976. While in Fowler High School, he was active in baseball, basketball and his favorite, track. He worked during junior high and high school delivering The Pueblo Chieftain, once earning "Delivery Boy Of The Year." Later on, he worked at Nebco, Oliver Manufacturing, Phillips 66 Convenience Store, McCuistion Aerial, and Fowler Health Care Center. He also attended PCC in Pueblo and received his Associate's of Applied Science with honors in 1990.



He married Stephanie Thorpe in March of 1979. Their marriage would produce three handsome sons, Chuck, Richard and John. He loved spending time with his family, going on camping trips, fishing or just taking yearly trips to Nebraska (especially when the family stopped for cheese curds - it always cracked him up how the cheese squeaked while he chewed them).



Ron also had a love for all animals. He had chickens, ducks, geese, pigs, goats, dogs, cats and even ferrets. Ron also had a green thumb, having a garden almost every year, and took great pride in maintaining his yard.



In 2009, Ron married Anne Tyler and moved to Las Animas. He loved taking their dogs out to Blue Lake, especially when Richard and John would bring their dogs along, as well.



Ron's greatest source of pride, however, were his two grandchildren, Emily and Ethan. When they were able to visit, Ron absolutely loved spending every minute he could with them. He always beamed with pride when he got to see new pictures or videos of them.



Burial will be at a later date at the Fowler Cemetery.