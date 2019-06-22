DENVER — A Pueblo man who admitted he illegally shipped rifle barrels, gun magazines and other gun parts to Saudi Arabia and Colombia for profit was sentenced Friday to 14 months in federal prison.

Valentino Lopez was sentenced in Denver by Judge William J. Martinez of the U.S. District Court for Colorado, who also imposed a $2,000 fine.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported in September that Lopez, 44, had been the target of agents of the Homeland Security Investigations agency.

Agents executed a search warrant at his home in 2015 and said they found 254 rifle magazines and 63 rifle barrels.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado last year charged Lopez with outbound smuggling, to which he pleaded guilty. He admitted he did not have a required federal license to export the gun parts.

The license was required because the parts are on the government's "munitions list," a list of items, services and technology designated by federal law as being related to defense and space.

He unknowingly sent some of the parts to an undercover agent. The crime occurred in 2014 and 2015.

Lopez admitted he falsely labeled the shipping packages as containing baseball bats, metal sculptures and other items.

He said he received at least $25,000 from buyers in the two countries.

Authorities did not reveal any information about who bought the gun parts or why they bought them.

After release from prison, Lopez would be under the supervision of a court officer for 3 years.