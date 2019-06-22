A woman was killed Friday afternoon after falling more than 120 feet from Liberty Point near Lake Pueblo.

She has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner as 33-year-old Christine Marie Martinez, of Crowley.

The Pueblo West Fire Department was called to the scene along with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Parks and Wildlife and emergency personnel attempted to perform life-saving measures on the injured woman, but were unsuccessful.

Her death marks at least the third instance in the past three years in which a person has fallen from Liberty Point.

A 30-year-old woman fell 90 feet from the popular bluff in Pueblo West in 2017 and escaped with non-life-threatening injuries and in May 2018, a man fell 100 feet and survived, but suffered several broken bones.

