The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Crowley County Road 27, approximately 15 miles northeast of Sugar City.

While CSP was notified of the crash just after 8 a.m., the exact time of the crash is unknown.

Killed in the crash was 48-year-old Robert Farmer of Karval, who was driving a 1996 Dodge Ram northbound on Crowley County Road 27 when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the left side of the road. The pick-up rolled one and a half times, causing Farmer to be ejected. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Farmer was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, and alcohol and excessive speed are being investigated as possible contributing factors in the crash.