Female relatives are sometimes the hardest branches of the family tree to trace.

Family genealogists who would like to learn the secrets of finding female ancestors are invited to a program slated for 1 to 3 p.m. July 13 at the Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center, 612 Royal Gorge Blvd.

Terri Meeks will help participants learn how to explore census, vital, land and military records as they focus on the hunt for female ancestors. The free program will have limited space, so registration is required.

To sign up, go to museum.canoncity.org and click on the calendar of events.

Also on July 13, museum staff will lead an historic bike tour on Tunnel Drive. The leisurely ride will kick off at 6 p.m. at the Tunnel Drive Trailhead, just west of U.S. 50 on Tunnel Drive.

“Highlights will include geology and a history of Canon City’s water system. The program is free and open to the public,” said Kathleen Eaton, museum education coordinator.

Canon City relied for many years on a cedar water pipe to bring water from the Arkansas River at the base of the Royal Gorge to the treatment facility on the west end of town. That 7-mile long, 30-inch water line relied on gravity to deliver the water.

Construction on the pipeline began in 1908 and was completed in 1910.

Registration for the bike tour is not required. Participants will need their own bicycles and helmets and will be asked to sign a waiver.

For information, call 719-269-9036 or send an email to historycenter@canoncity.org.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps