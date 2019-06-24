Four Southern Colorado students were selected by the Pueblo Community College Foundation to receive Kane Family Foundation Scholarships for the upcoming school year, with Colorado State University-Pueblo naming six students who merited full-ride scholarships through the CSU-Pueblo Foundation.

Mikayla Alfonso (Pueblo County High School) and Breanna Frost (Cotopaxi High School) received the opportunity to complete their associate degrees at PCC. Robert Evans and Joshua Rodas (Canon City High School) were awarded Kane Family Foundation Pueblo Community College-University Connection scholarships, which affords the two students the opportunity to obtain associate degrees at PCC and then transfer to CSU-Pueblo to pursue a four-year credential.

This year's CSU-Pueblo Kane Family Foundation Scholars are Nicole Buttram (Centennial High School), Erin Dionisio (School for Engineering and Biomedical Science at Pueblo County), Mikayla Lerch (Pueblo West High School), Emma Lesser (Rye High School), Ju Won Park (East High School) and Andrew Watson (South High School).

The Kane Family Foundation is a merit-based scholarship program that provides the full cost of tuition, books and mandatory fees for selected students who maintain scholarship eligibility through graduation and attend Southern Colorado institutions.

Alfonso, who earned her diploma with a 4.0 GPA, was captain of County's high school dance team. She plans to study dental hygiene at PCC.

"I am so honored to be selected," Alfonso said. "This is the opportunity of a lifetime for me."

Alfonso credited her parents for impressing upon her the value of hard work.

"My sisters and I were taught 'nothing in life is handed to you and you must work hard to achieve your goals,'" she said. "From an early age, my parents instilled the importance of education and self-worth. I knew that one day I would be going to college to earn a degree that would provide for my future, and that I would need to start saving money to make this a reality.

"This scholarship will help me to further my education to be a future contributing member to society and our community."



Frost also earned her diploma with a 4.0 GPA. A first-generation college student, she will study in the physical therapist assistant program.



"I have always been a hard worker, and always want to do my best in everything that I do," Frost said. "But my biggest fear is not being able to afford college. I don't want my grandparents to use their retirement money and struggle so I can get a good education. They have given and done so much for me and I want to be able to give something back to them.

"Being selected means the world to me and my family."



Evans, a non-traditional student at PCC, holds a 3.64 GPA, with his primary program being language arts/German.

"The scholarship will allow me to work part time and focus on school so that I can achieve my goal and ultimately impact my future and the future of the community," Evans said. "I have had my sight set on becoming a German interpreter: a dream that I credit to a very special teacher who has allowed me to see the potential of such an endeavor.



"I was afraid to achieve academic success but now I accept nothing but the best from myself, which has lent itself to a solid and successful academic and professional career."



Rodas departed high school with a 3.5 GPA. A first generation college student, he will focus on Spanish and education at PCC.

"Knowing how to influence people while educating them in a different language is only a small component of what demonstrates the importance of higher-level education," he said. "Whenever I am at home, I primarily speak Spanish to my parents, especially to my mother. I have seen her struggle to speak English ever since I was a child.

"As a result, I have developed the motivation to use higher education to teach Spanish. I believe it will help bridge a communication gap and create a more inclusive global community. By teaching Spanish, I can help others enhance their communication skills, submerge into a new culture, and look at life from a different perspective."

At CSU-Pueblo, students were selected based on high school academic record, merit, written essays and a competitive two-tier interview process.

Buttram will major in business management and minor in leadership studies and mass communications. She graduated with a 4.4 GPA and was active in student government, speech and debate (national qualifier runner-up), National Honor Society, volleyball, and Future Business Leaders of America and DECA, qualifying for state in both.

Her community activities include serving as a Junior Achievement volunteer educator for elementary students, a science fair judge through Science National Honor Society, and Christmas gift wrapper through speech and debate club.

Dionisio will major in psychology with plans to become a psychologist.

An active student and volunteer, Dionisio logged more than 75 hours of community service and completed a number of college classes through concurrent enrollment. She earned membership in National Honor Society and Italian National Honor Society, competed in tennis and showed livestock through 4-H.



Lerch will major in psychology and minor in political science and legal studies in preparation for a career as an attorney.

Lerch, who graduated with a 4.34 GPA, was involved in student council and held the position of class president for three years while serving as student body president as a senior. She is a member of National Honor Society and participated in dance team and track and field.

Her community involvement and volunteerism includes Tom and Louie's Cupboard food drive, local festivals, nursing homes, soup kitchens, cancer awareness walks, and blood drives. She is a member of the YWCA Junior Board and the Pueblo County Youth Advisory Council

Lerch was recognized in the YWCA Tribute to Women event with a Young Leader Award and while volunteering for state Sen. Leroy Garcia's re-election campaign, was delegated as lead volunteer coordinator.

Lesser, who graduated with a 4.14 GPA, will major in mathematics.

At Rye, Lesser earned a spot on the principal's honor roll with distinction all four years of high school, as well as numerous specialized awards for science, mathematics and English. She is a member of National Honor Society.

She participated in volleyball, basketball, track, Knowledge Bowl, and Rachel's Challenge. Lesser received an academic excellence award in math and science and was on the CSU-Pueblo Math Bowl championship team.

Won Park will major in pre-nursing as preparation for a career as a certified registered nurse anesthetist.

Park, a member of National Honor Society and honor roll thanks to a 4.65 GPA, participated in DECA (hospitality and tourism section title), choir and dance team (varsity letter.) Her volunteer activities include Rake Up Pueblo, letter writing to veterans in local nursing homes, Operation Paint Brush and many donated hours at her church.

Watson, who will major in biology (environmental biosciences), graduated with a 4.05 GPA.

He participated in the Stars peer mentoring program and is a member of the Pueblo Youth Advisory Council. A Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership state ambassador, he also is a Pueblo Rotary Club No. 43 student Rotarian, and member of Junior Achievement and National Honor Society.

He was an academic letter recipient, junior escort and participated in football, baseball and track. Watson continues to volunteer at El Pueblo History Museum on a weekly basis.