As Black Hills Energy staff work through the process of gaining permits for its new transmission line proposal, residents here may be wondering what part the Pueblo West Metro District plays in the process.

The current proposal for the Canon West Reliability Project will cross through some of the district’s property but at a point where there already is a current utility easement, said Harley Gifford, metro district attorney and assistant manager.

“Permitting will be taken care of by the county,” for the transmission line, Gifford said, so the district does not have any sway in that process.

Seth Boutilier of Black Hills told the Pueblo West metro district board last month that the electric company made an offer to buy a parcel of land located on vacant land on East Industrial Boulevard where he said Pueblo West, “Still needs a substation near Industrial Park if you plan to continue to solicit businesses into Pueblo West. This is a heavy load growth area,” he explained.

“The board will treat the offer as any other land sale is handled,” Gifford said.

“It is up to the board to decide on any property we own that is for sale - the board gets to make that decision,” said Nina Vetter, district manager said.

“We don’t have to sell it,” Gifford said.

Boutilier indicated Black Hills could make a presentation to the board about the need for the substation.

“I know Black Hills is doing community outreach right now, but they have not asked to be put back on the Pueblo West agenda,” Gifford said.

Part of the process the board will go through is to look at whether there is evidence of a need for a substation in Pueblo West, Gifford explained.

