Pueblo Water’s annual water quality report shows that the city's drinking water meets all federal and state requirements for drinking water quality.

Officially known as the Consumer Confidence Report, the document is available for viewing on Pueblo Water's website: pueblowater.org.

Customers may request to have a printed copy of the report mailed to them by calling the Water Quality Department at 584-0467. Printed copies are available at Pueblo Water’s customer service lobby at Fourth Street and Grand Avenue and at the Rawlings, Barkman, Lamb and Lucero branches of the Pueblo City-County Library District.

The 2019 CCR provides data collected during the 2018 calendar year. It includes information on source water protection and how Pueblo Water treats water to remove potentially harmful contaminants before distributing the finished water to users throughout the city.



Although the water produced by the Whitlock Treatment Plant and pumped into Pueblo’s water distribution system contains no detectable lead, the CCR contains special information about lead in drinking water.

Customers whose homes contain lead piping or plumbing materials may have higher levels of lead in their drinking water than other homes in Pueblo. The CCR informs these customers how they may decrease the potential amount of lead in their water by flushing their tap for thirty seconds to two minutes before using the water for consumption.



The United States Environmental Protection Agency requires every public drinking water system in the U.S. to provide an updated CCR to its customers each year. In the past, the CCR was required to be sent by postal mail to all customers. However, the EPA now allows the CCR to be published electronically.

"Electronic distribution is more efficient and less expensive than printing and mailing physical copies," said Paul Fanning, a spokesman for Pueblo Water. "In addition, a greater amount of water quality information — beyond that required by law — is provided on the web."



For further information about the quality and treatment of Pueblo’s drinking water, contact Don Colalancia, division manager of water quality, treating and pumping, at 584-0265.