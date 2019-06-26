IN MEMORIAM Anthony Sanchez Happy Birthday, Dad! No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why Love and Miss you every day. Elysia, James and your granddaughters
