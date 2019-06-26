“The Best SNOW in La Junta” is coming to the La Junta High School stage Wednesday and continuing through Saturday.



The musical “Frozen” under the direction of Kelly Jo Smith and produced by the La Junta Children’s Theatre, now in its 20th year, will hit the stage with some 40 kids from our area performing on and off stage.



The story centers on the relationship between two sisters who are princesses, Elsa and Anna. Elsa has magical powers to freeze objects and people, which she does not know how to control. After inheriting the throne, Elsa flees, inadvertently causes the kingdom to become frozen in an eternal winter, and nearly kills her sister. She must sacrifice and show true love to save the day.



In interviews about their characters on Thursday, Hannah Smith told about the inner Elsa and Willow Johnston about the character Anna.

Hannah said Elsa is misunderstood and is always trying to do the right thing, not really a bad person. She doesn’t want to hurt anyone, but her powers are sometimes uncontrollable.

Willow plays Anna, her sister. She is younger, but they got along before her family closed her off from Anna due to an incident when the girls built Olaf, the snowman who comes alive.



Hannah’s favorite song is the famous “Let It Go.”

“It’s a belt-it-out song,” she said. Willow’s favorite song is “Love Is an Open Door,” which is more on the light-hearted, humorous side.



Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from a cast member or by calling the box office 384-5111. Curtain time is 7 p.m., with general seating beginning at 6:30 p.m.

"Perfect family entertainment," said Kelly Jo Smith.

