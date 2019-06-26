The new commander of the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot is an avid outdoorsman, so coming to Colorado is something he is excited about.

Col. Michael W. Cobb assumed command of the facility Wednesday during a time-honored traditional change of command ceremony held at Parade Field.

He took the reins of command from outgoing PCD Commander Col. Christopher A. Grice.

“This is my first time to live in Colorado, and I am looking forward to taking in all the hunting and fishing and experiencing all the great outdoors here in Colorado,” Cobb said after he officially took command of the facility.

Cobb comes to the depot from the Interagency Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear officer and section chief for the Plans, Policy and Operations Section, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, Washington, D.C., office.

“I am excited to work with the people here at the depot and with the citizens of Pueblo,” Cobb said. “Everybody here is vary energized about this mission, and the citizens of Pueblo are excited about this mission. I am looking forward to meeting everyone and working with them.”

Cobb has a bachelor's degree in English from Texas A&M University, a master's degree in National Security and Strategic Study from the Naval Command and General Staff Defense University War College and a master's degree in National Resource Strategy from the National Defense University War College.

He also is a graduate of the Army’s Airborne, Jumpmaster and Infantry Officer advanced courses. He has been married to his wife, Carrie, for 24 years and they have a daughter, Olivia.

“I look forward to working with this stellar team and want to thank each and every one of you for the incredible work that you have already accomplished,” Cobb said.

Cobb said he intends to continue to build on the already strong relationship with the community and its leaders.

“I now reside in Pueblo. I want my neighbors to know that my top priority is ensuring their safety and the safety of this community.”

Cobb sent a shoutout to his wife and daughter watching live on Facebook. He waved to the camera, drawing laughs from the audience. He will be without his family for one year as his daughter completes her senior year in high school in Virginia.

Col. Kelso C. Horne III, director of U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity, presided over the ceremony. Horne praised Grice’s achievements during his two-year tenure as commander and welcomed Cobb to the CMA family.

Horne said he is impressed with the progress and professionalism displayed at the depot.

“I am proud to say that the progress and professionalism that Chris has demonstrated as he led PCD through a challenging time of transition is on full display today,” Cobb said.

“The depot’s core mission of safely and securely maintaining more than 90% of the nation’s remaining chemical weapons stockpile is enough of a challenge. But consider the depot’s accomplishments during his command.”

He said all Grice’s accomplishments were flawless and to standard.

“I have great confidence that under Col. Cobb’s leadership, PCD will continue to provide world-class support to PEO ACWA’s (Program Executive Office, Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives) destruction mission and will continue the progress toward our nation’s goal of safe chemical stockpile elimination.”

Grice, who was the 37th Commander of PCD, taking command on June 29, 2017, has been assigned as the Full Dimension Protection Division chief, Office of the Army Deputy Chief of Staff in Washington, D.C.

“We are making great progress destroying the remaining U.S. stockpile,” Grice said. “We’re keeping the promise to destroy all remaining chemical weapons by 2023. I’ve appreciated the dedication of our workforce and how far we’ve come.”

Grice fought tears as he thanked his family, who were in the audience.

“It’s been an amazing two years,” he said.

