Waitley Sharon of Ordway had a good start to the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo as he finished in eighth place in goat tying in the Monday morning performance.

The NJHSFR is taking place at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron, South Dakota.

Sharon recorded a time of 11.96 seconds.

He is in 23rd place overall as of Monday evening. That includes Sunday evening, Monday morning and Monday evening perfromances.

Sharon will have his second goat tying run on Friday evening.

He is also entered in saddle bronc steer riding. He will compete in the Wednesday morning and Wednesday evening perfromances.

Sharon's brother, Traven, is also at the NJHSFR, also competing in saddle bronc steer riding. He was unsuccessful on his first ride on Sunday. He will have his second attempt on Saturday morning.

The boys' leaders after three perfromances include Coy Skocdopole of Big Valley, Alberta Canada in goat tying in 9.63 seconds. Maverik Franks of San Tan Valley, Arizona, is the leader in breakaway roping in 2.72 seconds. Layne Shampang of Greene, New York, leads in chute dogging in 2.83 seconds. Wyatt Jensen of Blackfoot, Idaho, is at the top of the tie-down roping standings in 11.86 seconds.

In rough stock events, Cade Madsen of Honeyville, Utah, leads in bareback steer riding with 73 points. Jayden Batchelor of Santaquin, Utah, is the bull riding leader with 78 points. Jackson Ford of Sturgis, South Dakota, leads saddle bronc steer riding with 58 points.

Girls' events include Carli Stuva of Fontanelle, Iowa, in barrel racing in 16.477. Landry Haugen of Sturgis, South Dakota, leads in breakaway roping 3.11 seconds. Tylie McDonald of Bryan, Texas, is first in goat tying in 7.92 seconds. Sage Henderson of Lewistown, Montana, is at the top of pole bending rankings in 21.327 seconds.

In team events, Bray Aymond of Pine Prairie, Louisiana, and Mattie Johnson of Choudrant, Louisiana, lead in ribbon roping in 7.87 seconds. J.T. Williams of Statesville, North Carolina, and Cole LeMaster of Gaffney, South Carolina, are the leaders in team roping in 8.22 seconds.

The NJHSFR continues through Saturday.

