Otero Junior College head wrestling coach Tim Urenda announced that two wrestling camps will take place in July.

Wrestlers in grades 1-8 can attend a technique camp July 17-18 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Wrestlers in grades 9-12 can attend a technique July 20-21 from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Both camps are $30 per camper.

"I'm excited to host my first camps at head coach at OJC," Urenda said. "I think the camps will be a great way to kick off my first year and meet with students from the community."

The camps will cover topics such as footwork, stance, motion, as well as top and bottom position techniques.

Accoriding to Urenda, all of the techniques shown will emphasize on perfecting high percentage moves.

Camps will be taught by Urenda, as well as guest clinician Chris James, who has had coaching positions at Fountain-Fort Carson High School, Rampart High School, USA wrestling and for the US Army.

The camps will take place in the OJC wrestling facility, which located at 18th Street and San Juan, just south of Tippy Martinez Park.

The OJC wrestling program is currently seeking an assistant wrestling coach for the upcoming season. Applicants interested in applying can find the job description and further details online at https://www.ojc.edu/about/emplolyment/default.aspx.

To register for the camp, complete the registration form found online at ojc.edu/athletics/athleticcamps.aspx or contact Urenda at (719) 384-6974 or email wrestling@ojc.edu.