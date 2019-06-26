The good work done by the Pueblo West Women's League has transformed the Pueblo West community into one of the nicest places in Colorado, so nice in fact that the group is a finalist in a national contest.

The Pueblo West Women's League is representing Colorado in the Reader's Digest "Nicest Places in America" competition, and online voting is open until July 21. Individuals can vote daily for The Pueblo West Women's League to bring home the title of "Nicest Place in America."

This year, Reader's Digest received over 1,000 nominations for Nicest Places in America. The nominations were reduced to one nomination from each state, with the PWWL selected as the finalist to represent Colorado.

PWWL is a non-profit organization consisting of approximately 100 members who work tirelessly all year to raise funds that are given to numerous community organizations that request assistance to complete projects or obtain items or supplies for their organizations - all to better the community.

The PWWL has also commissioned six art installations in Pueblo West by local artists. The PWWL holds three major fundraisers yearly: The Spring Tea, Game Night, and the community favorite, the Christmas House Boutique, where handcrafted items that have been produced by members all year, as well as baked goods, and sold in a beautiful Pueblo West home that is on-the-market.



To appear in the Reader's Digest printed magazine, and possibly win the national contest, PWWL needs everyone to vote daily until July 21, 2019. For a direct link to vote, visit https://bit.ly/2KCNG8u or to learn more about the competition, visit www.rd.com/nicest-places-contest/.

