Doing his best to remain cool under the collar amidst the joyful din, John Linck directed his attention to a young man, cardboard tube in hand.

"Now, those fins have to dry," Linck advised. "So you have to sit still for five minutes. Can you do that? Just five minutes."

As energetic youngsters are apt to do, the boy quickly jumped to his feet to show off his masterpiece in the making.

"Look at that! You didn't make it two seconds," was Linck's response. "Please, sit back down and let those fins dry."

The key to making rocket science palatable for elementary school-age children?

Very clearly, patience.

On the part of both the mentor and mentees.

"Sitting for five minutes," Linck mused. "The hardest part of building a rocket."

As part of an effort to keep children engaged and active during the summer months away from the classroom, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County is hosting educational camps on the Chavez Huerta Preparatory Academy Campus.

This week, a rocketry camp is introducing 15 curious and spirited tykes to the science behind building, flying and calculating the trajectory of model rockets.

With kits provided by the Penrose-based Estes Company, the campers merrily immersed themselves in the dynamics of force and propulsion with Linck, a manager of research and development with Collins Aerospace, leading the way.

"On the first day, we spent some time learning about rockets and their history, what they're used for and things like that," Linck said. "As you can see on the board, we used trigonometry to calculate how high the rockets went, by measuring the angle."

Inspection of the calculation, with tangents and degrees, revealed it to be impressively complex, calling to mind the line, "And all this science, I don't understand" from Elton John's iconic "Rocket Man."

After building and launching a basic rocket earlier this week, Linck and the children spent Thursday on a project that required the precise attachment of fins, nose cone, shock cord and other parts.

A laborious task that necessitated the ability to listen to and follow directions.

A skill that doesn't necessarily lend itself to summer vacation.

"Put a good size dab of glue on it," Linck called out over the industrious commotion. "Wait, let Alex catch up, because this is kind of tricky. Use the Popsicle stick to get the glue way up inside the tube. You're trying to cover the inside of the tube with glue. Can you do that?"

As the missiles slowly began to take shape, looking on with a bemused grin was Dave Talbot, director of sales and marketing for Estes.

"This makes us proud," Talbot said. "A lot of our focus is outreach to communities, especially with education. And as you can see, they are having a blast. This is fun for the kids, but we are also giving them an opportunity to at least be introduced to science and its principles, and potentially, a career in aerospace or a technical program."

Thanks to Linck's tolerant temperament, the instruction was clearly making an impact on the mentees, many of whom demonstrated a solid grasp of the process.

"Hey, we need the wadding first before we put in that piece," called out Evan, a particularly astute young rocketeer.

"You're right," Linck admitted. "Let's put that in first. And remember: we just don't stuff it in. We make a nice little ball, with two little sheets."

And the purpose of the wadding?

"It protects the parachute from being burned," Evan offered without hesitation.

With photography, robots, visual arts and theater on deck, the week-long summer camps return July 8, with the final event slated to begin July 29.

To register, or for more information, call 564-0055 or write beckym@bgcpueblo.org.

