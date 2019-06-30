The Fourth of July has always been a booming celebration in Pueblo West, and in 2019, the tradition continues.

The famous Wet N' Wild Parade, dubbed the largest public water fight west of the Mississippi River, begins at 10 a.m. on Joe Martinez Blvd. To make the parade enjoyable and accessible to everyone, parking rules are enforced by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

Parade parking

If you are planning on staking a place along the parade route, please note, only a vehicle can mark your place. Lawn chairs or any other items marking a place in the public right of way will be removed. All vehicles will be required to park perpendicular to the road in an effort to accommodate as many vehicles as possible

There will be no parking along the parade route more than 72 hours before the event, and any vehicles parked during the 72 hours prior to the parade must be parked perpendicular, or 90 degrees to the road, or be ticketed or possibly towed. Areas marked with "no parking" signs are also off limits throughout the lead-up and duration of the parade.

On the day of the parade, multiple roads will be closed beginning at 8:45 a.m., so it is recommended that parade patrons park before those closures, or risk limited access to the parade route.

The closures are as follows: Joe Martinez Blvd. at Purcell Blvd.; Joe Martinez west at Gadsden Dr.; Marcus Dr.; Stanley Dr.; Camrose Dr.; Walton Dr.; Byrd Dr.; George Dr.; Joe Martinez Ln.; Joe Martinez Pl.; Joe Martinez Ct.; Bayfield Ave.; Dante Dr.; John Powell Blvd.; Palmer Lake Dr.; Falcon Dr.; Idaho Springs Dr.; Hahns Peak Ave.; Civic Center Dr. Heavy traffic is expected around the Joe Martinez and McCulloch Blvd. area as the parade ends at around noon.

Safety and security

In an effort to continue with making this a family-friendly and safe event, this year’s parade will have beefed up security. Sheriff Deputies will be patrolling the parade route looking for open-use of marijuana and other drugs, public drunkenness, and assault. In recent years there has been an increase in the addition of salt or other chemicals to water, use of high-pressure hoses, and frozen water balloons. To throw and hit other patrons with frozen water balloons is considered assault and offenders will be prosecuted. Patrons must respect and obey Sheriff Deputies and hired security officers at all times. The parade will run from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

Parade route and information

The parade begins on the corner of Joe Martinez and Purcell boulevards, the "dry" portion of the parade located between Gadsden Drive and Camrose Drive along Joe Martinez.

Once the parade hits Camrose Drive, the water fight begins all the way to the parade's end at the corner of Joe Martinez Blvd. and Civic Center Dr.

Those participating in the wet section are prohibited from soaking those passing through the dry section.

Liberty Point 5K Run/Walk

The 12th annual Liberty Point 5K Run/Walk will begin at 7:30 a.m., with same day registration and packet pickup beginning at 6:15 a.m. on the southeast corner of Joe Martinez and Purcell boulevards.

Secure your spot today by preregistering online at www.getmeregistered.com/libertypoint5k. Additional information and paper registration forms can be found at www.pueblounitedway.org/libertypoint5k. Register before July 1 at 11:59 p.m. for $20 per individual entry, or $40 for a family or company team (up to 6 members, $5 per additional team member). This annual event is held in partnership by United Way of Pueblo, Snap Fitness 24/7 Pueblo West, the Pueblo West Chamber of Commerce, and the Pueblo West Metropolitan District.

Lost Child Rally Point

If you are a child and you are lost, please go to Fire Station #1. Fire Station #1 will be staffed and open as a safe place to meet up with your lost child.

Nighttime Fireworks

Stay in the area for the Pueblo West firework show which will begin at dark. Optimal viewing for the show is located along Joe Martinez between Civic Center Drive and Palmer Lake Drive. Fireworks can also be seen along Palmer Lake Drive between Joe Martinez and Angus Drive. Fireworks may be cancelled due to fire restrictions or inclement weather.

For those attending the night's fireworks display, attendees can use either Purcell Blvd. South to Hahns Peak Ave. or Joe Martinez Blvd., or they may use McCulloch Blvd. South to Joe Martinez Blvd.