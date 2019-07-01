PCC employee recognized

Nancy Scofield, a course instruction designer, received the Pueblo Community College Best of PCC award for the spring 2019 semester.

The award recognizes employees who positively have impacted the college, its students, their division or department and/or the community.

Nominations are submitted by PCC employees each semester.

Scofield was nominated for her work in designing PCC’s online radiologic technology classes. She works with all online, hybrid and virtual courses, providing training and

course development. She also supports instructors with PCC’s learning management system.

Scofield began her career at PCC in 1992 as a part-time instructor and became the school’s instructional designer in 2014. She has a bachelor’s degree in English and secondary language arts from the University of Southern Colorado (now Colorado State University-Pueblo) and a master’s degree in education technology from Lesley University in Massachusetts.