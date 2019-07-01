RE/MAX Pueblo West's agents for the month of May are Marlene Berrier, first place; Anne Selle, second place; and Glenn Knutson, third place.

RE/MAX of Pueblo's agents for the month of May are John Grove, first place; Walt Pickard, second place; and Chad Lybarger, third place.

RE/MAX of Pueblo and Pueblo West's agent teams are The McEvoy Team (Pat McEvoy and Chris McEvoy), first place; Team Gets It Done, second place; and Jim Valdez Sales Team (Jim Valdez and Amber Bliss), third place.

Pueblo Home Realty agents of the month of May are Cris Salerno, first place; Mary Bushore-Johnson, second place; and Darrell Fisher, third place. Lister for the month of May is Amanda Oliver.





Real estate agencies may submit agent honors to kvigil@chieftain.com.





