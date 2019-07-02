Karen Laurel Driscoll, 58 of Pueblo passed away June 29, 2019. Preceded in death by her first born son, Gabriel Jonathan Driscoll; and her father, Edward Arthur Gustafson. Survived by her husband, Daniel Abram Driscoll; children, Jessica, Joanna and Michael; mother, Winona Gustafson; siblings, Eric, Paul Gustafson and Anita Ahearn; grandchildren, Araceli, Aramina, Ali, and Aisha. Karen always greeted you with a smile. A generous heart motivated her love for people. She loved children. Don't get me wrong, she could have a red-headed temper, but it was because she cared. Karen was a fighter, she never ever, never ever, gave up. Karen loved life, her husband, children, and her friends. She was her husband's best friend, a wonderful lover and beautiful woman. A Proverbs 31 woman, truly. She was pure. Her disease disrupted her thinking and relationships in the end and we pray that all will be forgiven. She would never hurt anyone willingly. She loved the outdoors, backpacking, hiking and camping. Karen loved insects, birds and her dogs. She ran triathlons, marathons and she loved Jesus. Karen will be dearly missed. A viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by funeral service at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday July 3, 2019, at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Donations can be made to Bradford Elementary School in her name.