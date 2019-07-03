The Best of the West College Showcase baseball tournament took place over the weekend at 22nd Street Field and Potter Park.

A pair of current La Junta High School athletes - Ryan Malden and Diego Haun - played for the Pueblo Azteca 17u team.

Malden played in the outfield for Azteca, and the coaching staff said that he hit the ball well and played well on defense.

Haun pitched against Cheyenne Mountain on Saturday. However, he left the game because of an injury, and he did not play on Sunday because of a family issue.

Azteca went undefeated in the tournament. On Saturday, it defeated the New Mexico 18's 4-0 and Cheyenne Mountain 7-6. Sunday, it scored a 7-4 win over the New Mexico 17's, and it defeated the Otero Twins 5-2.

The Otero Twins are not actually from Otero County as most of their players are from Pueblo. However, five of their athletes this weekend are from the county.

Chance Oquist of La Junta High School, pitched a complete-game win against Cheyenne Mountain on Sunday. He struck out eight batters in a 3-2 win.

His older brother, Dyson, played in the outfield and was credited with good defense, including a running catch in foul territory just outside right field.

Two members of the Paolucci family also played. Former La Junta student-athlete Jay Paolucci was in action, as well as his brother, Justin, who will be a freshman at Swink High School this year.

Rounding out the local athletes playing for the Twins was former Swink player Trey Redner. He was credited with pitching well, according to the Twins' coaching staff.

The Twins also defeated the Denver Roughnecks 10-0, and lost to the New Mexico 18's 9-3.

Azteca 17u will be in Gillette, Wyoming, this weekend for the Hargens/Leisy JV Tournament ay Hladky Field.

It will play a team from Rapid City, S.D., on Friday. On Saturday, it will play the Sheridan Jets and the Gillette Rustlers, and on Sunday, it will face Monarch.

