This year we recognized the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the beginning of the end of the 2nd World War. Europe had been completely conquered except for England, an island about the size of Wyoming. President Roosevelt made the decision to “go all in”.

The United States of America attacked Normandy Beach with full force of more than 156,000 troops, 50% American plus British and Canadian troops. Casualties of Allied Forces numbered in the hundreds of thousands. Truly a world war. From D-Day June 6, 1944 to V-E day May 8, 1945 (Victory in Europe), Eleven months.

Can you imagine the depth of their gratitude and height of profound welcome from the freed Europeans to The Allied Forces who came across the sea and crushed the Nazis.

JUMP FORWARD

At the 75th Celebration in Normandy France, the President of the United States reminded of the uncountable, unimaginable heart-breaking sacrifice. The President of France said, “We know what we owe America.”

The significance of his compliment speaks volumes. So why did people in London protest our president on this 75th anniversary? Why do some British dislike America?

The “Encyclopedia of Google” tries to explain: The best I can degalvanize is ‘resentful’. “Hubris, arrogance”. Commercialism, consuming, America’s media influence we rub it in, just because we saved them from being Nazi slaves.

Another possible reason is lack of education. Only one American in three can pass the U.S. Citizen exam. British citizens might do a little better, but not much. We have no one to blame for the lack of knowledge. Time passes, history is being rewritten, ignored. And to them, forgotton. We have freedom of speech, but England does not. They are under the scrutiny of the “professionally offended.” Basically, the “politically correctness” criteria. There are also laws against ‘hate speech’ but it does not include hating the United States.

On the 75th celebration of D-Day, it was a weekend with respect for something that all Americans, Canadians and English treasure, and it gave the politicians and media stars a chance to regain, momentarily, some dignity and humility.

And about those people on both sides of the Atlantic, protesters, politicians, media…who meant to belittle and demean or distract from the reverence of the occasion, we forgive you. I guess you just forgot.