Carlos Matthew Deherrera, 35, of the 3000 block of Franklin Avenue, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree burglary. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Donavan Jacob Gonzales, 19, of the 1600 block of Sprague Avenue, was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree assault. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Mia Tina Griego, 21, of the 3700 block of Farabaugh Lane, was arrested Friday on suspicion of conspiracy of unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of a schedule I or II controlled substance, and possession of a schedule III or IV controlled substance. She was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Charles Allen Walker Jr., 41, of Colorado Springs, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

Brian Andrew Zakrajsek, 36, of the 4400 block of Rawhide Road, was arrested Friday on suspicion of second-degree burglary. He was being held at jail without bail pending a court appearance.

zhillstrom@chieftain.com

Twitter: @ZachHillstrom