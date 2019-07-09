Patricia (Bond) Clark, 80, of Pueblo, Colo., passed away May 24, 2019, in Enid, Okla. She was born March 19, 1939, in Drumright, Okla. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Grace (Van Zant) Bond; husband, Harold Clark (3-14-19); son, James Holloway; sister, Betty L. Pennington; brother, James R. Bond; and son-in-law, Eddy Drum.

Survived by son, Lane (Bessie) Holloway; daughters, Grace (Tom) Margison and Elizabeth Clark; grandchildren, James Drum, Kevin Drum, Shayla (Phillip) Reynolds, Kaylie Margison, Justin Holloway, Alanea Holloway, Raymond Clark, Katrina DeHerrera, Rosalie DeHerrera, and Rikki DeHerrera; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; sister, MaryJane Losey, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. July 13, 2019, in Las Animas, Colo., at The Elder Chapel at the Bent County-Las Animas Cemetery with Pastor Diane Hutson officiating.