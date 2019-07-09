To operate the Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen for a year requires about $60,000.

That's the amount the soup kitchen's director and advocates are hoping to raise through Saturday's Souper Walk at Mineral Palace Park.

The walkathon, which challenges participants to journey at least 1 mile through the park, will begin at 9 a.m., with registration starting an hour earlier.

As the soup kitchen relies entirely on private donations to operate, it is the nonprofit organization's only fundraiser.

"We only had about 30 walkers last year and fell very, very short of our goal," said Helen Benavidez, the soup kitchen's director. "So we are hoping for a stronger turnout this year from every section of the community."

Each day, the soup kitchen serves breakfast and lunch to as many as 120 clients.

"That number has gone up with these difficult economic times, as have our costs," said James Concialdi, president of the soup kitchen's board of directors. "Food, supplies and funds for daily operations come exclusively from donations.

"No city, county or federal money subsidizes the soup kitchen."

Benavidez said patrons are served without judgment or questions.

"We get more new clients by the day," she said. "We feed whoever shows up, with no qualifying criteria."

Walkathon participants are encouraged to solicit pledges or donations prior to the race. Walkers can take part individually or as a team member. Collecting at least $100 in pledges will be rewarded with a free T-shirt.

Pledge forms are available at 422 W. Seventh St., and corporate sponsorships also are being sought.

For more information, call 545-6540.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia