1 of the 2 sculptures could be up by the holidays

Pueblo residents and motorists traveling through the city could see one of the two sculptures planned for the Gateway to the Southwest at Interstate 25 art project on display by the holidays.

Bill Zwick, the capital projects manager for the city, announced on Tuesday that it's anticipated ground will be broken on the project in August for a sculpture on the eastern side of the roundabouts of the I-25 Gateway Dillon Bridge north of the city. Construction of a sculpture on the west side of the roundabout would follow.

A grand opening celebration for both sculptures — which artist renditions depict as being tall and in the shape of obtuse triangles with colorful art featuring pictorial elements that recognize and reflect the history, industry and landscape of the region — is tentatively being slated for June 2020.

Local artist Ken Williams was chosen by the city and a nine-member panel to do the design and construction of the sculptures.

Planning for the project began in 2014, and the total projected costs for it have risen from about $800,000 to around $860,000 now.

The money that's been raised so far is about $509,000, Zwick said, and that's enough to get construction underway.

Besides the construction of the sculptures, the project has three other components that include a stewardship fund to maintain the sculptures, placing replica sculptures in the downtown area and a public participation plan.

It was also announced on Tuesday that Legacy Bank is donating $24,000 that would go toward that public participation plan.

That money would be used by the city to hire Kreativo Agency, who would provide marketing services that include a program involving The Connect School and Minnequa Elementary School.

Gateway to the Southwest project professionals including artists, engineers and architects would visit classrooms at those schools twice a month for a year to show, describe and provide interactive programming for students.

The program would offer each school up to two creative workshops that project professionals would lead that involve students getting hands-on experiences with what is involved in creating the landmark sculptures.

