Parkview Medical Center is one of the first hospitals in the state to deploy a new treatment that can help prevent strokes in patients with atrial fibrillation not caused by a heart valve problem.

The WATCHMAN is deployed via catheter into the left atrial appendage — an area of the heart where blood clots typically form — to prevent them from entering the bloodstream. This can reduce the risk of stroke for people with non-valvular atrial fibrillation and, over time, might allow patients on blood-thinning medications such as Coumadin to stop taking them.

Drs. Kathleen Brown and Charles W. Stout, with Pueblo Cardiology Associates, implanted the first WATCHMAN devices in patients in May.

“I think there is a huge unmet need here,” said Brown. “There are 5 million people in the U.S. with atrial fibrillation and this number is expected to double by 2050. We have a disproportionately high incidence of atrial fibrillation in Pueblo and the surrounding area.

"We have identified more than 2,500 patients in our practice alone who are currently on anti-coagulation.”

Brown said one in five strokes occur in patients with atrial fibrillation.

“These are not usually small strokes,” she continued. “Strokes in patients with atrial fibrillation are more debilitating than those occurring in patients without it.”

The WATCHMAN, which is lifelong and cannot be removed, is implanted in a one-time procedure done under general anesthesia. Although the procedure takes about an hour, Brown said patients may be away from their loved ones for a bit longer based on surgery preparation and the administration of anesthesia.

Patients commonly stay in the hospital overnight and leave the following day.

“The recovery is minimal," Brown added. "Most of my patients are back to their regular routine within a week at the longest."

To be a candidate for the device, patients must be recommended to be on anti-coagulation based on risk factors for stroke, which include heart failure, being over 65, diabetes, history of stroke or transient ischemic attack, history of vascular disease and female gender.

Patients must have a reason to not be on ant-icoagulation and can't have an existing clot in the heart. Also, there are certain types of anatomy that will make a patient unsuitable for a device.

"Patients must be referred for the procedure and at least two physicians must document that they have discussed the procedure with the patient," Brown said.

The implementation of the WATCHMAN device is a milestone for patients in Southern Colorado, said Parkview President and CEO Leslie Barnes.

“This is a great example of how Parkview Medical Center’s investment into new technology translates to better outcomes and better quality of life for our community,” Barnes said. “We couldn’t be more excited to launch this new program.”

Those wishing to learn more about the WATCHMAN and atrial fibrillation are invited to a presentation at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library at noon on July 23.

Call 584-4760 to reserve a seat.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia