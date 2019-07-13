Saturday

Jul 13, 2019 at 12:01 AM


COLORADO

LOTTERY

Mega Millions

8 25 38 56 59

Mega Ball: 7

Megaplier:3

Jackpot: $121 Million

CASH 5

16 22 25 29 31

Jackpot: $20,000

PICK 3

Drawing 1:5 4 9

Drawing 2:2 1 0

Jackpot: $2,500

To verify numbers,

go to ColoradoLottery.com

or call 546-2400

 